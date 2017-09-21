|
eddieH
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 305
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,251
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 36 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Widnes by 4
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)Halifax by 12
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 369
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10.150
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 8
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 12
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:00 pm
|
Rugby
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2042
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 48 v 6 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 12
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 18
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 395
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 9,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 32 v 16 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): - Russell
d) Time of first try: - 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8
g) London v Leigh (Friday) - Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) - Widnes by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) - Halifax by 4
|
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6677
Location: Home sweet home
|
a - 9800
b - wire 32 v hull kr 18
c - not so young gidley
d - 9 mins
e - not so young gidley
f - 8
g
leigh by 8
cats by 10
halifax by 16
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 411
|
10 250
Wire 34 hkr 16
Gidley
6
Huki
9
Leigh by 10
Cats by 10
Halifax by 10
Can I take this opportunity to thank you uncle Rico for doing this competiton. The only thing to look forward to each week, thanks mate. I will buy you a beer next time I'm up next season
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 485
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,547
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Pomeroy
d) Time of first try: 8 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gidley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday): Catalans by 10
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday): Halifax by 6
|
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1871
Location: Just turning your corner now
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,300
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 10
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:05 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 260
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10'600
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 3
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 18
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Widnes by 14
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)Halifax by 18
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: amtgigs, BrianBradyHandOff, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, Gaz3376, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, karetaker, Longbarn Wire, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Oxford Exile, Purplehaze, The Speculator, Toonwire, WalterWizard and 358 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|