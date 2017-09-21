WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:07 pm
eddieH User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 305
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,251
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 36 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Widnes by 4
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)Halifax by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:52 pm
Wire Weaver Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 369
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10.150
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 8
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 12
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:00 pm
Rugby Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2042
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 48 v 6 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 12
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 18
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:01 pm
A.C.WIRE User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 395
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 9,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 32 v 16 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): - Russell
d) Time of first try: - 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8

g) London v Leigh (Friday) - Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) - Widnes by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) - Halifax by 4
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:02 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6677
Location: Home sweet home
a - 9800
b - wire 32 v hull kr 18
c - not so young gidley
d - 9 mins
e - not so young gidley
f - 8
g
leigh by 8
cats by 10
halifax by 16
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:39 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 411
10 250
Wire 34 hkr 16
Gidley
6
Huki
9
Leigh by 10
Cats by 10
Halifax by 10

Can I take this opportunity to thank you uncle Rico for doing this competiton. The only thing to look forward to each week, thanks mate. I will buy you a beer next time I'm up next season
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:13 pm
Hicks Is A God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 485
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,547
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Pomeroy
d) Time of first try: 8 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gidley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday): Catalans by 10
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday): Halifax by 6
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:37 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1871
Location: Just turning your corner now
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,300
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 10
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
