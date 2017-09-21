|
eddieH
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 305
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,251
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 36 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Widnes by 4
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)Halifax by 12
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 369
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10.150
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 8
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 12
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:00 pm
|
Rugby
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2042
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 48 v 6 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 12
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 18
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 395
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):- 9,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 32 v 16 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): - Russell
d) Time of first try: - 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8
g) London v Leigh (Friday) - Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) - Widnes by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) - Halifax by 4
|
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6677
Location: Home sweet home
|
a - 9800
b - wire 32 v hull kr 18
c - not so young gidley
d - 9 mins
e - not so young gidley
f - 8
g
leigh by 8
cats by 10
halifax by 16
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 411
|
10 250
Wire 34 hkr 16
Gidley
6
Huki
9
Leigh by 10
Cats by 10
Halifax by 10
Can I take this opportunity to thank you uncle Rico for doing this competiton. The only thing to look forward to each week, thanks mate. I will buy you a beer next time I'm up next season
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 485
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,547
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Pomeroy
d) Time of first try: 8 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gidley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday): Catalans by 10
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday): Halifax by 6
|
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1871
Location: Just turning your corner now
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,300
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 10
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Google [Bot], Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, karetaker, latchfordbob, Man Mountain, Melph, Old Man John, Penks81, Philth, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall and 402 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|