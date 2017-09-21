a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,251
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 36 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Widnes by 4
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)Halifax by 12
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 36 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Widnes by 4
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)Halifax by 12