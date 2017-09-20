|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012
Posts: 3145
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
Well here we are, I'm reminded of Nat King Cole's "the party's over...." as we get our chance to wave Tony smith off into the autumn sunset this Saturday. Will it end on a winning note?
I hope it does and on Monday morning we are presented with a nice shiny new man at the helm, followed by confirmed, quality additions to our playing squad
Good luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) London v Leigh (Friday)
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday)
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)
|
|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009
Posts: 814
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,211
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 6 v 77 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lunt
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 7
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)Halifax by 20
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:38 am
|
Joined:
Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pmPosts:
95Location:
One foot in the grave
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,700
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 42 v 18 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 10
g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 4
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
|
Gerrum on side ref
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:13 am
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013
Posts: 833
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,650
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 34 v 26 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): hiku
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 36
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 2
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 6
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:51 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007
Posts: 460
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
|
[quote="CW8"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 48:12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 10
g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:43 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012
Posts: 492
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9825
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull KR Wire 28 v HKR 12
c) First try (Wire player): Livett
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Patton
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 12
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Fax by 16
|
2016 - "This is our Year"
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007
Posts: 1066
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 36 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) London v Leigh (Friday) London by 4
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 16
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
|
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:10 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009
Posts: 2134
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10627
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 46 v 16 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Livett
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) London v Leigh (Friday) London by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Widnes by 7
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Fax by 10
|
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006
Posts: 2916
Location: Wire Land
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,174
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Ben Currie
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brad Dwyer
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) London v Leigh (Friday): London by 4
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday): Catalans by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday): Halifax by 14
|
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination
//www.warringtonwolves.com
//www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
//www.liverpoolfc.tv
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 3522
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
A: 10890
B: Wire 30-14 HKR
C: Hiku
D: 9 mins
E: Currie
F: 8
G:
Leigh by 14
Widnes by 8
Halifax by 14
|
