Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:57 pm
Uncle Rico






Well here we are, I'm reminded of Nat King Cole's "the party's over...." as we get our chance to wave Tony smith off into the autumn sunset this Saturday. Will it end on a winning note?

I hope it does and on Monday morning we are presented with a nice shiny new man at the helm, followed by confirmed, quality additions to our playing squad

Good luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) London v Leigh (Friday)
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday)
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:04 pm
matt6169






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,211
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 6 v 77 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lunt
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) London v Leigh (Friday): Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 7
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)Halifax by 20
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:38 am
Old Man John




a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,700
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 42 v 18 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 10

g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 4
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
Gerrum on side ref
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:13 am
CW8




a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,650
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 34 v 26 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): hiku
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 36
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 2
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:51 am
Johnkendal






[quote="CW8"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 48:12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 10

g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:43 am
marshman777






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9825
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull KR Wire 28 v HKR 12
c) First try (Wire player): Livett
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Patton
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) London v Leigh (Friday) Leigh by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 12
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Fax by 16
2016 - "This is our Year"
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:02 pm
Longbarn Wire






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 36 v 12 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) London v Leigh (Friday) London by 4
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 16
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Halifax by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:10 pm
Moving Forward






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10627
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 46 v 16 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Livett
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) London v Leigh (Friday) London by 10
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Widnes by 7
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday) Fax by 10
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:48 pm
WalterWizard






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,174
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player): Ben Currie
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brad Dwyer
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) London v Leigh (Friday): London by 4
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday): Catalans by 8
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday): Halifax by 14





Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:02 pm
karetaker






A: 10890
B: Wire 30-14 HKR
C: Hiku
D: 9 mins
E: Currie
F: 8
G:
Leigh by 14
Widnes by 8
Halifax by 14

