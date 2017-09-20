WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Hull KR Home

Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:57 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3141
Location: Stuck in 1982
Well here we are, I'm reminded of Nat King Cole's "the party's over...." as we get our chance to wave Tony smith off into the autumn sunset this Saturday. Will it end on a winning note?

I hope it does and on Monday morning we are presented with a nice shiny new man at the helm, followed by confirmed, quality additions to our playing squad

Good luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Hull KR
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) London v Leigh (Friday)
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday)
Halifax v Featherstone (Sunday)

