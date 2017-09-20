Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 Harry Stottle Stevo's Armpit

Does anybody know Is the London game on any Radio Station? jon_t

Harry Stottle wrote: Does anybody know Is the London game on any Radio Station?

I am surprised its not being Televised ,crucial stage and only the Catalan - Widnes match on out of our league,seems poor to me that . I am sure the will be a commentary link on GMR. I am surprised its not being Televised ,crucial stage and only the Catalan - Widnes match on out of our league,seems poor to me that . I am sure the will be a commentary link on GMR. WARRINGTON BASED WESTLEYTHER

What a strange end to our season, how many fans are able to go to the game on Friday night? The guys who are working would have to have time off and, those who are retired like me, may not, have the resources

Our Club are battling for survival in SL over these next two games and, if the MPG is in France how many fans can find time to fund that trip

How ironic we could have to beat the two expansionist Clubs away to retain our place in SL and, I personally, like many others wont be there to cheer them on

Could be a sad end to what has been a season of disaster, in terms of fortune etc...... I would expect someone is Broadcasting some commentary? after all thousands of Londoner's will want to tune inWhat a strange end to our season, how many fans are able to go to the game on Friday night? The guys who are working would have to have time off and, those who are retired like me, may not, have the resourcesOur Club are battling for survival in SL over these next two games and, if the MPG is in France how many fans can find time to fund that tripHow ironic we could have to beat the two expansionist Clubs away to retain our place in SL and, I personally, like many others wont be there to cheer them onCould be a sad end to what has been a season of disaster, in terms of fortune etc...... Vancouver Leyther

I have already searched for London Broncos radio coverage and see several references to BBC Radio London doing full live commentary online for their games. I cannot yet find any direct reference to our game though. My usual go to place to find commentary is www.rugbyleagueontv.com but that has not been updated from last Sunday yet. They list each game and a click on the game shows tv coverage details and links to radio commentary. I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

jon_t wrote: I am surprised its not being Televised ,crucial stage and only the Catalan - Widnes match on out of our league,seems poor to me that . I am sure the will be a commentary link on GMR.



They televised 2 M8 games last week, not our problem unfortunately but the top 4 of the super 8s are up for grabs also They televised 2 M8 games last week, not our problem unfortunately but the top 4 of the super 8s are up for grabs also Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Centurino

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league If the BBC are covering any RL game you'll find the commentary links on the BBC Rugby League home page (scroll down the page on game day)... jon_t

ColD wrote: They televised 2 M8 games last week, not our problem unfortunately but the top 4 of the super 8s are up for grabs also



No reason these days they couldn't put a slightly less quality coverage one on the red button, with all the crap Sky put on, you would think a crucial game like this one would be on somewhere, to me it just shows really what they think of our game. I bet if it was Toronto V London it would be on, then again it probably wouldn't as Rugby League seems low priority these days to Sky. It doesn't seem to be live on GMR Either as they have got that important programme on feelgood Friday No reason these days they couldn't put a slightly less quality coverage one on the red button, with all the crap Sky put on, you would think a crucial game like this one would be on somewhere, to me it just shows really what they think of our game. I bet if it was Toronto V London it would be on, then again it probably wouldn't as Rugby League seems low priority these days to Sky. It doesn't seem to be live on GMR Either as they have got that important programme on feelgood Friday WARRINGTON BASED WESTLEYTHER

I can't see why they cant connect LCTV commentary up to Mixlr like Parky did..Surely Trailfinders have Wifi. propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back



Mark Taylor on Twitter will be giving regular updates on the match Vancouver Leyther

Still cannot find any mention of a live commentary. I have popped over to the London site and asked over there as on poster says he's had enough for the season and isn't even going to listen to the game on the radio. I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

