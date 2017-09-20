WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.

Post a reply
Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:28 pm
Harry Stottle Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 63
Does anybody know Is the London game on any Radio Station?
Re: Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:48 pm
jon_t User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Oct 27, 2002 3:00 pm
Posts: 285
Location: stuck in warrington
Harry Stottle wrote:
Does anybody know Is the London game on any Radio Station?

I am surprised its not being Televised ,crucial stage and only the Catalan - Widnes match on out of our league,seems poor to me that . I am sure the will be a commentary link on GMR.
WARRINGTON BASED WESTLEYTHER
"GET SOME DUMPLIN'S IN YA LOBBY"
Re: Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:35 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1492
Location: Near Leyth
I would expect someone is Broadcasting some commentary? after all thousands of Londoner's will want to tune in :roll:
What a strange end to our season, how many fans are able to go to the game on Friday night? The guys who are working would have to have time off and, those who are retired like me, may not, have the resources :(
Our Club are battling for survival in SL over these next two games and, if the MPG is in France how many fans can find time to fund that trip :shock:
How ironic we could have to beat the two expansionist Clubs away to retain our place in SL and, I personally, like many others wont be there to cheer them on :(
Could be a sad end to what has been a season of disaster, in terms of fortune etc......
Re: Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:20 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2724
Location: Vancouver, Canada
I have already searched for London Broncos radio coverage and see several references to BBC Radio London doing full live commentary online for their games. I cannot yet find any direct reference to our game though. My usual go to place to find commentary is www.rugbyleagueontv.com but that has not been updated from last Sunday yet. They list each game and a click on the game shows tv coverage details and links to radio commentary.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:52 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5602
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
jon_t wrote:
I am surprised its not being Televised ,crucial stage and only the Catalan - Widnes match on out of our league,seems poor to me that . I am sure the will be a commentary link on GMR.


They televised 2 M8 games last week, not our problem unfortunately but the top 4 of the super 8s are up for grabs also
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:26 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 142
If the BBC are covering any RL game you'll find the commentary links on the BBC Rugby League home page (scroll down the page on game day)...

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league
Re: Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:14 am
jon_t User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Oct 27, 2002 3:00 pm
Posts: 285
Location: stuck in warrington
ColD wrote:
They televised 2 M8 games last week, not our problem unfortunately but the top 4 of the super 8s are up for grabs also


No reason these days they couldn't put a slightly less quality coverage one on the red button, with all the crap Sky put on, you would think a crucial game like this one would be on somewhere, to me it just shows really what they think of our game. I bet if it was Toronto V London it would be on, then again it probably wouldn't as Rugby League seems low priority these days to Sky. It doesn't seem to be live on GMR Either as they have got that important programme on feelgood Friday :roll: :shock:
WARRINGTON BASED WESTLEYTHER
"GET SOME DUMPLIN'S IN YA LOBBY"
Re: Is Fridays game broadcast on the radio.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:32 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4005
I can't see why they cant connect LCTV commentary up to Mixlr like Parky did..Surely Trailfinders have Wifi.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, shropshire-leyther and 68 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,36596376,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM