I would expect someone is Broadcasting some commentary? after all thousands of Londoner's will want to tune inWhat a strange end to our season, how many fans are able to go to the game on Friday night? The guys who are working would have to have time off and, those who are retired like me, may not, have the resourcesOur Club are battling for survival in SL over these next two games and, if the MPG is in France how many fans can find time to fund that tripHow ironic we could have to beat the two expansionist Clubs away to retain our place in SL and, I personally, like many others wont be there to cheer them onCould be a sad end to what has been a season of disaster, in terms of fortune etc......