Job done today, well done to the boys and those that travelled to support them. Barring a freak draw tomorrow, it's in our hands - we SHOULD be able to beat either Widnes or Catalans at home - and if we lose 4 times in a season to Widnes or 3 times to Catalans then frankly we don't deserve to stay up!



If we do play Catalans at home it's going to be a strange game with so much riding on it and 6 away fans. There will be plenty of 'encouragement' for whoever the ref is!