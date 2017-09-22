WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL Qualifiers RD 8 - London v Leigh

SL Qualifiers RD 8 - London v Leigh
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:01 pm
Cokey
All hell will break loose in Catalans with a massive fight resulting in players get knocked out unconscious with blood everywhere, and the ref gets caught in the melee and gets knocked out.........The game get's abandoned with both teams being disqualified, and Leigh get automatic promotion. :P :lol: :lol:

Wishful thinking. :wink:
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:04 pm
propforward 2338
Very,can see plenty of punch ups with maybe players sent off if either team is losing
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:05 pm
ColD
In that situation the RFL would award the a point each and no bans :D :D :D
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:08 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Sounds about reet that.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:14 pm
propforward 2338
I wonder if myler will get put on report for tripping and get off again.I cant see disciplinary banning any catalan players
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:53 pm
mapleyther
Free-scoring winger
Job done today, well done to the boys and those that travelled to support them. Barring a freak draw tomorrow, it's in our hands - we SHOULD be able to beat either Widnes or Catalans at home - and if we lose 4 times in a season to Widnes or 3 times to Catalans then frankly we don't deserve to stay up!

If we do play Catalans at home it's going to be a strange game with so much riding on it and 6 away fans. There will be plenty of 'encouragement' for whoever the ref is!
