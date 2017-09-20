Nozzy wrote:

Got to admit I am slightly worried that we are going into the most crucial 2 games of the season and our squad is looking extremely threadbare and makeshift.



The thought of going into the MPG without Higham, Hock, Paterson, Mortimer, Brown, Langi, Acton etc is not a pleasant one.



Not sure we've strung together 2 good performances all season and certainly not 3 in a row so we really need the players available to step up and get the job done.



We really can't afford any suspensions or injuries against London.