boomer



Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am

Posts: 1114

Location: Madeira



If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh This was a damp sqib of a game, it was the first time l have left before the end, ok neither team had anything to play for, but there is such a thing as pride, passion, nothing on show here, finals, and semi-finals apart, this should be our biggest game of the season, Rhinos, the "enemy"our arch rivals, absolutely no build up to this game, imagine if this had been Wigan v Saints, Man U v Liverpool, with all of them mid table with nothing at stake, there would be blood and guts all over the place. When the fixtures are out this is the one game i look for, a must win game for the Giants, the club are coming up short once again, market it, promote it, sell it, is it too difficult?If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh Land of the GIANTS brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 13280

Location: Huddersfield

boomer wrote:

If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh This was a damp sqib of a game, it was the first time l have left before the end, ok neither team had anything to play for, but there is such a thing as pride, passion, nothing on show here, finals, and semi-finals apart, this should be our biggest game of the season, Rhinos, the "enemy"our arch rivals, absolutely no build up to this game, imagine if this had been Wigan v Saints, Man U v Liverpool, with all of them mid table with nothing at stake, there would be blood and guts all over the place. When the fixtures are out this is the one game i look for, a must win game for the Giants, the club are coming up short once again, market it, promote it, sell it, is it too difficult?If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh



yeh local derby but was still a dead rubber game and def had that feel of end of season.. didnt expect to win with 8 players out really come on.



look forward to 2018. wasnt long into the season some on here were saying we would go down into the championship. yeh local derby but was still a dead rubber game and def had that feel of end of season.. didnt expect to win with 8 players out really come on.look forward to 2018. wasnt long into the season some on here were saying we would go down into the championship. HUDDERSFIELD

-

boomer



Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am

Posts: 1114

Location: Madeira

I for one have never given up on the Giants, start of season i said 6th, i really thought top 4 was achievable up to 5 weeks ago, Dead rubber, dead rubbers, we shipped 50,40,30 odd points last 3 games, i shipped shed loads of brass, l don,t pay to watch dead rubber, i pay to watch dedicated professional players give their all week in week out. Playing the Rhinos, should never, never be classed as dead rubber. not good enough. Land of the GIANTS brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 13280

Location: Huddersfield

way of the world i suppose.. cant be helped, hard to get them motivated for games when nothing but pride on the line and an injury decimated team.



not the only club it happened too i might add.... wigan...salford... then you have the middle 8's



complain about the league structure if you want? but we have changed that enough already! HUDDERSFIELD

-

jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7873

brearley84 wrote: way of the world i suppose.. cant be helped, hard to get them motivated for games when nothing but pride on the line and an injury decimated team.



not the only club it happened too i might add.... wigan...salford... then you have the middle 8's



complain about the league structure if you want? but we have changed that enough already!



Hard to get them motivated?

We're salford motivated? wakefield?

Why is it other coaches can motivate their sides??? Hard to get them motivated?We're salford motivated? wakefield?Why is it other coaches can motivate their sides??? the future's bright the future's claret and gold brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 13280

Location: Huddersfield

salford lost their last two games 44-2 and 30-4.



wakefield beat a wigan team playing in flop flops like the giants. HUDDERSFIELD

-

jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7873

So Leeds were in the same position as us last year, they were "building" but instead of kicking out their coach, and making wholesale changes they trusted him to turn things around, and with the addition of just a couple of players have now won the grand final. Yet folk say it takes three years.

Durham Giant

100% League Network



Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm

Posts: 11353

Location: Durham

jools wrote: So Leeds were in the same position as us last year, they were "building" but instead of kicking out their coach, and making wholesale changes they trusted him to turn things around, and with the addition of just a couple of players have now won the grand final. Yet folk say it takes three years.

Andersons little comment about coaches being kicked out unnecessarily on radio Leeds was an absolute gem!





So we should have kept Anderson despite us having 4 years of decline under him ?



Not sure who is more deluded you or Anderson.



The difference is Leeds is a club with a winning mentality. Huddersfield aren't .



Anderson was a part of the problem. Others at the club are a bigger part of the problem



Stone needs three years to sort out the Shiite he has inherited.

Even then it will only improve us to a certain level without changes at board and senior management level the club is unlikely to propser So we should have kept Anderson despite us having 4 years of decline under him ?Not sure who is more deluded you or Anderson.The difference is Leeds is a club with a winning mentality. Huddersfield aren't .Anderson was a part of the problem. Others at the club are a bigger part of the problemStone needs three years to sort out the Shiite he has inherited.Even then it will only improve us to a certain level without changes at board and senior management level the club is unlikely to propser Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers



jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7873

Durham Giant wrote: So we should have kept Anderson despite us having 4 years of decline under him ?



Not sure who is more deluded you or Anderson.



The difference is Leeds is a club with a winning mentality. Huddersfield aren't .



Anderson was a part of the problem. Others at the club are a bigger part of the problem



Stone needs three years to sort out the Shiite he has inherited.

Even then it will only improve us to a certain level without changes at board and senior management level the club is unlikely to propser



Four years of decline? We won the LLS then didn't win anything, but hadn't won anything for over 50 years prior! We were still getting in the top four and winning more than we were losing until that last year. So hardly "Shiite" as you put it- Instead we've made wholesale changes that have made a slight difference. We won just three games more in the regular season in 2017 than we did last year. Just let that sink in......

brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 13280

Location: Huddersfield

jools wrote: Four years of decline? We won the LLS then didn't win anything, but hadn't won anything for over 50 years prior! We were still getting in the top four and winning more than we were losing until that last year. So hardly "Shiite" as you put it- Instead we've made wholesale changes that have made a slight difference. We won just three games more in the regular season in 2017 than we did last year. Just let that sink in......

18 months stone has been in charge - that's already half way through the 3 years you say he needs so perhaps next year we will win three more.



3 more wins next year would be great! get us in the top 4 this season after the regular round would that! 3 more wins next year would be great! get us in the top 4 this season after the regular round would that! HUDDERSFIELD

-

