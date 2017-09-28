Post a reply



If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh This was a damp sqib of a game, it was the first time l have left before the end, ok neither team had anything to play for, but there is such a thing as pride, passion, nothing on show here, finals, and semi-finals apart, this should be our biggest game of the season, Rhinos, the "enemy"our arch rivals, absolutely no build up to this game, imagine if this had been Wigan v Saints, Man U v Liverpool, with all of them mid table with nothing at stake, there would be blood and guts all over the place. When the fixtures are out this is the one game i look for, a must win game for the Giants, the club are coming up short once again, market it, promote it, sell it, is it too difficult?If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh Land of the GIANTS brearley84

If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh This was a damp sqib of a game, it was the first time l have left before the end, ok neither team had anything to play for, but there is such a thing as pride, passion, nothing on show here, finals, and semi-finals apart, this should be our biggest game of the season, Rhinos, the "enemy"our arch rivals, absolutely no build up to this game, imagine if this had been Wigan v Saints, Man U v Liverpool, with all of them mid table with nothing at stake, there would be blood and guts all over the place. When the fixtures are out this is the one game i look for, a must win game for the Giants, the club are coming up short once again, market it, promote it, sell it, is it too difficult?If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh



yeh local derby but was still a dead rubber game and def had that feel of end of season.. didnt expect to win with 8 players out really come on.



look forward to 2018. wasnt long into the season some on here were saying we would go down into the championship. yeh local derby but was still a dead rubber game and def had that feel of end of season.. didnt expect to win with 8 players out really come on.look forward to 2018. wasnt long into the season some on here were saying we would go down into the championship. HUDDERSFIELD

I for one have never given up on the Giants, start of season i said 6th, i really thought top 4 was achievable up to 5 weeks ago, Dead rubber, dead rubbers, we shipped 50,40,30 odd points last 3 games, i shipped shed loads of brass, l don,t pay to watch dead rubber, i pay to watch dedicated professional players give their all week in week out. Playing the Rhinos, should never, never be classed as dead rubber. not good enough. Land of the GIANTS brearley84

way of the world i suppose.. cant be helped, hard to get them motivated for games when nothing but pride on the line and an injury decimated team.



not the only club it happened too i might add.... wigan...salford... then you have the middle 8's



complain about the league structure if you want? but we have changed that enough already! HUDDERSFIELD

brearley84 wrote: way of the world i suppose.. cant be helped, hard to get them motivated for games when nothing but pride on the line and an injury decimated team.



not the only club it happened too i might add.... wigan...salford... then you have the middle 8's



complain about the league structure if you want? but we have changed that enough already!



Hard to get them motivated?

We're salford motivated? wakefield?

Why is it other coaches can motivate their sides??? Hard to get them motivated?We're salford motivated? wakefield?Why is it other coaches can motivate their sides??? the future's bright the future's claret and gold brearley84

salford lost their last two games 44-2 and 30-4.



wakefield beat a wigan team playing in flop flops like the giants. HUDDERSFIELD

So Leeds were in the same position as us last year, they were "building" but instead of kicking out their coach, and making wholesale changes they trusted him to turn things around, and with the addition of just a couple of players have now won the grand final. Yet folk say it takes three years.

So Leeds were in the same position as us last year, they were "building" but instead of kicking out their coach, and making wholesale changes they trusted him to turn things around, and with the addition of just a couple of players have now won the grand final. Yet folk say it takes three years.

Andersons little comment about coaches being kicked out unnecessarily on radio Leeds was an absolute gem!

