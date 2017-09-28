WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - last game of the season v leeds

Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:15 am
This was a damp sqib of a game, it was the first time l have left before the end, ok neither team had anything to play for, but there is such a thing as pride, passion, nothing on show here, finals, and semi-finals apart, this should be our biggest game of the season, Rhinos, the "enemy"our arch rivals, absolutely no build up to this game, imagine if this had been Wigan v Saints, Man U v Liverpool, with all of them mid table with nothing at stake, there would be blood and guts all over the place. When the fixtures are out this is the one game i look for, a must win game for the Giants, the club are coming up short once again, market it, promote it, sell it, is it too difficult?
If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh :?:
Land of the GIANTS
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:07 pm
boomer wrote:
yeh local derby but was still a dead rubber game and def had that feel of end of season.. didnt expect to win with 8 players out really come on.

look forward to 2018. wasnt long into the season some on here were saying we would go down into the championship.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:40 pm
I for one have never given up on the Giants, start of season i said 6th, i really thought top 4 was achievable up to 5 weeks ago, Dead rubber, dead rubbers, we shipped 50,40,30 odd points last 3 games, i shipped shed loads of brass, l don,t pay to watch dead rubber, i pay to watch dedicated professional players give their all week in week out. Playing the Rhinos, should never, never be classed as dead rubber. not good enough. :roll:
Land of the GIANTS
