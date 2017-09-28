This was a damp sqib of a game, it was the first time l have left before the end, ok neither team had anything to play for, but there is such a thing as pride, passion, nothing on show here, finals, and semi-finals apart, this should be our biggest game of the season, Rhinos, the "enemy"our arch rivals, absolutely no build up to this game, imagine if this had been Wigan v Saints, Man U v Liverpool, with all of them mid table with nothing at stake, there would be blood and guts all over the place. When the fixtures are out this is the one game i look for, a must win game for the Giants, the club are coming up short once again, market it, promote it, sell it, is it too difficult?If Ken wants to increase attendances, last Friday would have been the perfect place to start, but once again the die hard fans were the only one,s to show any real interest,. Harsh