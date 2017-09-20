Post a reply 8 posts Page 1 of 1 brearley84

well its the last game of the season against leeds...



ikahihifo back but we have lost roberts, who knows if ferguson will play!



rapiras last game, hope we win and give him a good send off... a win will help give us a boost after the last two games where the players have been playing with their flip flops on.

brearley84

didnt expect to win lasgtnight with so many players out injured, then to lose mellor, ikahihfo and taai during the game made it even harder!!



rapira didnt have the best of games! which was a shame, been a good player for us and wel thought of as a person and player amongst his team mates.



we created so many chances lastnight just failed to turn them into tries, if we had our strike players like mamo and mcgillvary could have been a different story... plus two tries disallowed!



roll on 2018

Rapira tried too hard, understandable



3 disallowed tries to us

2 should never have been given to them



Ultimately we lacked composure and finishing in the red zone though

johnboy60

You guys reckon things will be different next season with Rick Stone in charge ? jools

johnboy60 wrote: You guys reckon things will be different next season with Rick Stone in charge ?



No I reckon things will be different if we do t have 13 players injured for two months, and 7 or 8 out the rest of the season. To do that we need a appoint a decent experienced conditioner and recovery specialist before pre season!



Keeping key players fit is a must



Imagine the furror had Leeds or Wigan had our injury issues jools

Wigan did- how TF did you miss the "million they had sat in the stands" !

jools

yeh wigan had injury probems too and have struggled



just goes to show what a healthy squad can do

