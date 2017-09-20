well its the last game of the season against leeds...
ikahihifo back but we have lost roberts, who knows if ferguson will play!
rapiras last game, hope we win and give him a good send off... a win will help give us a boost after the last two games where the players have been playing with their flip flops on.
