WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - last game of the season v leeds

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk last game of the season v leeds

Post a reply
last game of the season v leeds
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:27 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13226
Location: Huddersfield
well its the last game of the season against leeds...

ikahihifo back but we have lost roberts, who knows if ferguson will play!

rapiras last game, hope we win and give him a good send off... a win will help give us a boost after the last two games where the players have been playing with their flip flops on.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: last game of the season v leeds
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:08 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13226
Location: Huddersfield
didnt expect to win lasgtnight with so many players out injured, then to lose mellor, ikahihfo and taai during the game made it even harder!!

rapira didnt have the best of games! which was a shame, been a good player for us and wel thought of as a person and player amongst his team mates.

we created so many chances lastnight just failed to turn them into tries, if we had our strike players like mamo and mcgillvary could have been a different story... plus two tries disallowed!

roll on 2018
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: last game of the season v leeds
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:24 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 31025
Location: Gods Own County
Rapira tried too hard, understandable

3 disallowed tries to us
2 should never have been given to them

Ultimately we lacked composure and finishing in the red zone though
Re: last game of the season v leeds
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:57 pm
johnboy60 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 2
You guys reckon things will be different next season with Rick Stone in charge ?
Re: last game of the season v leeds
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:08 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7843
johnboy60 wrote:
You guys reckon things will be different next season with Rick Stone in charge ?


No I reckon things will be different if we do t have 13 players injured for two months, and 7 or 8 out the rest of the season. To do that we need a appoint a decent experienced conditioner and recovery specialist before pre season!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: jools, Run leroy , run ! and 26 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,7961,14376,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM