last game of the season v leeds
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:27 pm
brearley84 User avatar
well its the last game of the season against leeds...

ikahihifo back but we have lost roberts, who knows if ferguson will play!

rapiras last game, hope we win and give him a good send off... a win will help give us a boost after the last two games where the players have been playing with their flip flops on.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: last game of the season v leeds
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:08 am
brearley84 User avatar
didnt expect to win lasgtnight with so many players out injured, then to lose mellor, ikahihfo and taai during the game made it even harder!!

rapira didnt have the best of games! which was a shame, been a good player for us and wel thought of as a person and player amongst his team mates.

we created so many chances lastnight just failed to turn them into tries, if we had our strike players like mamo and mcgillvary could have been a different story... plus two tries disallowed!

roll on 2018
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

