Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:41 am
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
You have to remember not all of them are rested, some are genuinely injured.
It would be interesting if Salford pull off a shock against Saints. How many Hull players would then come down with a mystery illness.


I would guess none, as I think we would rather go to Leeds than Cas in the semi. So a win and 3rd place would still be our target.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:46 pm
Castleford 8 start on the coupon.

Leeds 8 start on the coupon.

Wakefield 8 start on the coupon.

Salford 14 start on the coupon.

Castleford to finish first Leeds Second Hull Third and Saints fourth.

Semis Thursday Cas - Saints Friday Leeds - Hull

No chance of top four for us.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:01 am
Cas have earned the right to pick whoever they want for what is (for them anyway), a meaningless fixture before it gets serious next week.

If anyone feels aggrieved that we have been cheated out of 4th spot, then refer to the home games against Cas x 2, Warrington, Wakey, Hull, Salford, or the away game at Leigh.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:26 am
Ashton Bears wrote:
Castleford 8 start on the coupon.

Leeds 8 start on the coupon.

Wakefield 8 start on the coupon.

Salford 14 start on the coupon.

Castleford to finish first Leeds Second Hull Third and Saints fourth.

Semis Thursday Cas - Saints Friday Leeds - Hull

No chance of top four for us.



Leeds don't have a start.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:31 pm
Assuming Hull win tonight and we still had 'club call' who would Cas pick? I suspect they'd go with Hull.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:57 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Leeds don't have a start.



Sky bet as now given Huddersfield 6 start.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:51 am
Cas fans will still be bullish about their championship credentials, but I'd be slightly concerned after last night if I was them. Time will tell if that was a smart coaching move (not bitter btw).
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:08 am
I think if they where playing Hull next week it would have been a bigger issue.The confidence going through that squad has to be sky high and I think it will take more than a heavy defeat when you rest half of your team to dent that.
On another note it shows how well we battled earlier this season when we had more players out through injury.
