newgroundb4wakey wrote:
You have to remember not all of them are rested, some are genuinely injured.
It would be interesting if Salford pull off a shock against Saints. How many Hull players would then come down with a mystery illness.
I would guess none, as I think we would rather go to Leeds than Cas in the semi. So a win and 3rd place would still be our target.