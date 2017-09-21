WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas make 6 changes for Hull FC game

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Cas make 6 changes for Hull FC game

Post a reply
Re: Cas make 6 changes for Hull FC game
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:41 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18161
Location: Back in Hull.
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
You have to remember not all of them are rested, some are genuinely injured.
It would be interesting if Salford pull off a shock against Saints. How many Hull players would then come down with a mystery illness.


I would guess none, as I think we would rather go to Leeds than Cas in the semi. So a win and 3rd place would still be our target.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Bullseye, ChrisA, Cruncher, Fujiman, jazzman, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, Jukesays, nohalfbacks, RichieS, secondstanza, spartakmixtapes, takethetwo, tigersteve, Yahoo [Bot] and 241 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,8332,09676,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM