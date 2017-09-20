WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas make 6 changes for Hull FC game

Re: Cas make 6 changes for Hull FC game
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:30 pm
JWarriors




Bigredwarrior wrote:
Agree with most of this but for one key point. If we get there thanks to Cas? Sorry but no. If we make the top 4 it's not thanks to Cas it's thanks to the fact we finished higher in the league than those who miss out and the club deserves some credit for that.

We can't ignore what happened this season with injuries and whilst it's not an out and out excuse, it certainly offers some mitigation for points lost.

What can't be ignored are the results like Leigh away, Warrington and Wakey at home etc. Despite the players missing those performances were not acceptable and the lads on the pitch are capable of far better than they've dished up at times this year.

Sunday's performance summed it all up nicely. A huge game to get us a semi final and we under performed again.

If we make the top 4 we'll deserve it by virtue of the fact that our league position dictates it. However the performances this season have generally not need good enough and if there is any justice, Cas will go on to become champions.


Even since our 'big guns' returned our play has been less than attractive to watch. But it has to be said, as good or bad as we may appear to be, since we got most of our players back from injury (Warrington Challenge Cup) I think have won 8 out of the last 11 games. That's 73% win rate. If we had won 73% of our games this year then we would be comfortably second.

I know it's all ifs and buts, it's just something I realised yesterday and thought it was interesting. I think the problem is, when we've been bad, we've been really bad, and those performances stick in people's minds longer than the performances where we get a win.
Re: Cas make 6 changes for Hull FC game
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:46 pm
Bigredwarrior




JWarriors wrote:
Even since our 'big guns' returned our play has been less than attractive to watch. But it has to be said, as good or bad as we may appear to be, since we got most of our players back from injury (Warrington Challenge Cup) I think have won 8 out of the last 11 games. That's 73% win rate. If we had won 73% of our games this year then we would be comfortably second.

I know it's all ifs and buts, it's just something I realised yesterday and thought it was interesting. I think the problem is, when we've been bad, we've been really bad, and those performances stick in people's minds longer than the performances where we get a win.



You're right. Only Cas, Leeds and Wakey have scored more points than us which I found hard to believe. So much criticism has been thrown at our attack but it's defence that's let us down. We've had to do so much of it that we've been goosed when we've had the ball.
Previous

