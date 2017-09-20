|
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:19 pm
Can't blame Cas for ringing the changes, I would think Hull are now big favourites and Saturdays game will be a dead rubber.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:03 pm
I'd want us to the same in their position. We really don't deserve the top 4 following Sunday's 'performance'. I'll be having money on Saints winning their SF away to Cas too.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:13 pm
Merciful...i'm very ready for our season to be over.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:39 pm
Hope they go into the Semi undercooked and lose it now.
You'd think they would rather us be in 4th place as they've had no trouble beating us this year.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:54 pm
It really is NOT the Wigan way to be relying on other teams to do us favours.
It's happened to us in the past, as it's happened to all teams, but it should never be something we look for.
Cas have earned the right to turn out whatever team they wish this weekend. We haven't even earned the right to be in the semis - if we get there thanks to Cas, we won't deserve it.
It's time to call things the way they are.
The Wigan of 2017 have been inept, hopeless and an embarrassment, and in some ways it would be better if the season ended now so that we can put it behind us and move on.
Would I be happy if things dragged on and, thanks to Castelford, we reached the semis? Of course I would, because I always want Wigan to do well. But if we don't make it, it would hardly be a surprise or an upset. If anything, at least we'd be able to commence the rebuild that's so urgently needed (though yet again, Heaven knows how or where we can make that happen as quickly and comprehensively as we need it to).
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:15 pm
JWarriors wrote:
Hope they go into the Semi undercooked and lose it now.
You'd think they would rather us be in 4th place as they've had no trouble beating us this year.
It's a very risky move by Powell. If they blow up in the semi-final, questions will be asked why half the team was rested the week before...
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:48 pm
This might be the best for Wigan's slim chances. If he played his full team then they may hold back the week before the semis. Whereas fresh fringe players will be keen to impress and have nothing to lose. Also one of the returning players is Ben Roberts who is no mug!
Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:53 pm
I would be disappointed if Roberts and Webster play from that 19. It's daft us going full tilt and risking injury.
Let's not forget you picked up 2 points yourselves versus Leeds 2nd string earlier on in the season (yes I am well aware how that turned out )
We did beat Saints with a very similar squad in July when we rested 7. But hull are a better side. You guys really blew it on Sunday.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:20 pm
Cruncher wrote:
It really is NOT the Wigan way to be relying on other teams to do us favours.
It's happened to us in the past, as it's happened to all teams, but it should never be something we look for.
Cas have earned the right to turn out whatever team they wish this weekend. We haven't even earned the right to be in the semis - if we get there thanks to Cas, we won't deserve it.
It's time to call things the way they are.
The Wigan of 2017 have been inept, hopeless and an embarrassment, and in some ways it would be better if the season ended now so that we can put it behind us and move on.
Would I be happy if things dragged on and, thanks to Castelford, we reached the semis? Of course I would, because I always want Wigan to do well. But if we don't make it, it would hardly be a surprise or an upset. If anything, at least we'd be able to commence the rebuild that's so urgently needed (though yet again, Heaven knows how or where we can make that happen as quickly and comprehensively as we need it to).
Agree with most of this but for one key point. If we get there thanks to Cas? Sorry but no. If we make the top 4 it's not thanks to Cas it's thanks to the fact we finished higher in the league than those who miss out and the club deserves some credit for that.
We can't ignore what happened this season with injuries and whilst it's not an out and out excuse, it certainly offers some mitigation for points lost.
What can't be ignored are the results like Leigh away, Warrington and Wakey at home etc. Despite the players missing those performances were not acceptable and the lads on the pitch are capable of far better than they've dished up at times this year.
Sunday's performance summed it all up nicely. A huge game to get us a semi final and we under performed again.
If we make the top 4 we'll deserve it by virtue of the fact that our league position dictates it. However the performances this season have generally not need good enough and if there is any justice, Cas will go on to become champions.
