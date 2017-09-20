It really is NOT the Wigan way to be relying on other teams to do us favours.



It's happened to us in the past, as it's happened to all teams, but it should never be something we look for.



Cas have earned the right to turn out whatever team they wish this weekend. We haven't even earned the right to be in the semis - if we get there thanks to Cas, we won't deserve it.



It's time to call things the way they are.



The Wigan of 2017 have been inept, hopeless and an embarrassment, and in some ways it would be better if the season ended now so that we can put it behind us and move on.



Would I be happy if things dragged on and, thanks to Castelford, we reached the semis? Of course I would, because I always want Wigan to do well. But if we don't make it, it would hardly be a surprise or an upset. If anything, at least we'd be able to commence the rebuild that's so urgently needed (though yet again, Heaven knows how or where we can make that happen as quickly and comprehensively as we need it to).