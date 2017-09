At times I thought we were not a million miles off, surprised it took so long for Leigh to post there second try which was a credit to our goal line defence. First 20 mins penalty count was 4-2 in our favour. Our first penalty for dissent again shows our stupidity in play.

Passes not going to hand unacceptable.

Couple of bounces of the ball didn't go our way.

Again telling thing from me! Leigh in the tackle nearly always elbows and knees. Us put on our back, that's been story of the season I think