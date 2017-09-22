Think the best turncoat story, is tonight's MC turned out as a ref for RN v Army inter service series one year, Dave was a graded official. RN vets were short, did Dave fancy a run out? Dutifully pulled on the RN shirt but didn't swap his socks, think that was the pink kit year for us refs so he might have just stood out a bit.

Funny old thing his first touch he got his head nearly taken off, penalty was given but Dave was a bit miffed that all his "brother" officials were bent double laughing at his plight.

I played for the "blue bombers" in 92 before the RAF sanctioned rugby league as a recognised sport, we played the French army, good competitive match we lost 86-2, my claim to fame, I conned Fred Lindop into giving us the penalty for the two points. Forces rugby has come a long way since then.