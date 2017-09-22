WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh (H)

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Leigh (H)

Post a reply
Re: Leigh (H)
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:08 am
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2729
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Hello London. Can you point an ex pat Leyther in the right direction to hear radio commentary. I've done some trolling around but not found any mention of a commentary on the net.
Cheers
Paul
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Leigh (H)
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:43 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9875
Location: Deep in Leytherland
And a current Leyther would be pleased to find radio coverage too, please!
Re: Leigh (H)
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:24 am
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2117
Location: North London
I may be wrong but I don't think any of our home games were broadcast on radio this season.
Only our away games were.
Re: Leigh (H)
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:32 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 328
No home games were broadcast by any london based station, if radio lancs send anyone down that's a different matter.
All our radio broadcast games have been by northern based radio
Re: Leigh (H)
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:45 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5408
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
NB your beloved RAF will get cleaned out tonight by the Army in the Shot!! You going?
Mac out!
Re: Leigh (H)
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:59 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 328
Nah mate! Fwiw am not with that company anymore, even when I was the management team and bench squad were consistently the most annoying, they thought they were semi pro standard because they played in the CC but then whinged and whined like old women when the officials applied the touch line protocols applicable to the pro game. I reckon it will be close though, army got outscored by the navy 3 tries to 1 but navy kicked no goals and gave penalties away that the army kicked. Navy only just beat the RAF so don't think it's a foregone conclusion
Am down trailfinders tonight though.
Re: Leigh (H)
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:50 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5408
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I'm heading down. Was very much involved with the reds when in. I coached the ladies to the first ever Army v RAF game at Dewsbury many years ago. I played for the RAF academy/reserves v Army in York one year when they were short! Turncoat. I was 37 years old!

I agree its a tough one to call which makes it all the more interesting.

3 games today with the academy, then the girls, then the real girls at 7!!
Mac out!
Re: Leigh (H)
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:50 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 328
Think the best turncoat story, is tonight's MC turned out as a ref for RN v Army inter service series one year, Dave was a graded official. RN vets were short, did Dave fancy a run out? Dutifully pulled on the RN shirt but didn't swap his socks, think that was the pink kit year for us refs so he might have just stood out a bit.
Funny old thing his first touch he got his head nearly taken off, penalty was given but Dave was a bit miffed that all his "brother" officials were bent double laughing at his plight.
I played for the "blue bombers" in 92 before the RAF sanctioned rugby league as a recognised sport, we played the French army, good competitive match we lost 86-2, my claim to fame, I conned Fred Lindop into giving us the penalty for the two points. Forces rugby has come a long way since then.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, northernbloke, The Daddy, the rugbyman and 112 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,7842,36376,2414,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
30
- 0BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM