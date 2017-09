Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9873

Location: Deep in Leytherland



Looks a decent squad. We haven't announced ours yet, but are struggling with injuries, and picked up 3 or 4 more on Friday night. I guess it's reached the stage of the season, where half of every squad is struggling through the pain barrier. I hope we will be competitive, because we still have a huge incentive to win - i.e. a possible home MPG! brian2 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am

Posts: 1648

OUT: Ackers and Pewhairangi



I hope this doesn't indicate that Api is on his way out? I hope this doesn't indicate that Api is on his way out? Jossy B

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm

Posts: 2114

Location: North London

Alan wrote: Looks a decent squad. We haven't announced ours yet, but are struggling with injuries



Your squad was announced this morning on Leighs Twitter feed.



Looks strong to me. Your squad was announced this morning on Leighs Twitter feed.Looks strong to me. Jossy B

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm

Posts: 2114

Location: North London

brian2 wrote: I hope this doesn't indicate that Api is on his way out?



Guessing he's injured.

Looked like he got a stinger putting in that big hit in the 2nd half the other day. Guessing he's injured.Looked like he got a stinger putting in that big hit in the 2nd half the other day. Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9873

Location: Deep in Leytherland

Jossy B wrote: Your squad was announced this morning on Leighs Twitter feed.



Looks strong to me.





Cheers Jossy - seen it now. (not on Twitter!)



Depends on how you define strong!



Missing from what would be our first choice team are: 1. Mitch Brown; 2. Adam Higson; 8. Gareth Hock; 9. Micky Higham; 11. Cory Paterson; 24. Jamie Acton; 33. Samisoni Langi; 34. Daniel Mortimer. (Brown, Paterson and Langi all injured last week) Plus of course, Martyn Ridyard - who should (in my opinion) be in our first choice team. Cheers Jossy - seen it now. (not on Twitter!)Depends on how you define strong!Missing from what would be our first choice team are: 1. Mitch Brown; 2. Adam Higson; 8. Gareth Hock; 9. Micky Higham; 11. Cory Paterson; 24. Jamie Acton; 33. Samisoni Langi; 34. Daniel Mortimer. (Brown, Paterson and Langi all injured last week) Plus of course, Martyn Ridyard - who should (in my opinion) be in our first choice team. northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 320

Suspect api is injured he was struggling at points last week, hope that's the only reason.

I would like to see us go out on the high of a win, a few folk on here have shown signs of frustration and talk of not coming back next year, a good performance tomorrow night could for some be that breaking point Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am

Posts: 622

Looks a decent squad. We haven't announced ours yet, but are struggling with injuries, and picked up 3 or 4 more on Friday night



Widnes had 11 out last week so don't lose any sleep over it. Widnes had 11 out last week so don't lose any sleep over it. Wire Quin at work Alan Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9873

Location: Deep in Leytherland

Exiled down south wrote: Widnes had 11 out last week so don't lose any sleep over it.





Aye, but they have squads within the club, big enough to cover for that.



And now you've told me that about Widnes, I will be losing sleep over it, 'cos I want them to win at Catalans, too! Aye, but they have squads within the club, big enough to cover for that.And now you've told me that about Widnes, Ibe losing sleep over it, 'cos I want them to win at Catalans, too! crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am

Posts: 58

northernbloke wrote: Suspect api is injured he was struggling at points last week, hope that's the only reason.

I would like to see us go out on the high of a win, a few folk on here have shown signs of frustration and talk of not coming back next year, a good performance tomorrow night could for some be that breaking point



Think I'm one. I have decided to renew my season Ticket for next year (we have 3), but we wont be going tomorrow. We drive to the games and I'm not struggling through rush hour traffic to get to a poinless and meaningless game just to get annoyed again when we throw a 12 point lead away in the last 10 mins of the first half, go 20 points down, then recover to lose by 6. Been there done that got lots of T-Shirts this season. No interest in seeing yet another brain fart from Sammut or Dixon cost us.



Think I'm one. I have decided to renew my season Ticket for next year (we have 3), but we wont be going tomorrow. We drive to the games and I'm not struggling through rush hour traffic to get to a poinless and meaningless game just to get annoyed again when we throw a 12 point lead away in the last 10 mins of the first half, go 20 points down, then recover to lose by 6. Been there done that got lots of T-Shirts this season. No interest in seeing yet another brain fart from Sammut or Dixon cost us.

Wont even be listening to it on Radio, be in the pub having a few beers instead, and looking forward to the World Cup coming up.

