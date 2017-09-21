WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leon Pryce article

Re: Leon Pryce article
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:48 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3077
Location: Shipley, Bradford
To be honest in the pre-season games we could see how he handled himself. Shouting at really young players instead of encouraging them, then when the season started standing away from his team when the opposition scored etc. And the fans were right to be annoyed at that behaviour. I for one was really annoyed at this, it's one of the things that stuck out for me early season. So for me the criticism was justified.

However I don't agree with the booing his bad performances. He still ended up putting people through gaps and gave us a little bit of structure. Plus playing with the injury too make him look a little slow and cautious. He kept the nucleus of the team together in the off season and is still one of the best players the Bradford Bulls have produced. I'd go as far as saying he's a club legend. Just gutted we didn't see him score a final try for the Bulls.

I do hope he gets through his mental issues and feelings that have affected him since retiring. It must be hard to go from this routine for 20+ years and then all of a sudden it's gone. And I hope he finds his way back into the sport, either as a first team coach or a halfbacks coach.
Re: Leon Pryce article
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:18 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 428
Location: South of Bratfud
Been thinking about this booing malarkey. If I recall correctly he wasn't booed because his performance was poor. His lack of mobility allowed a try and the coaching staff tried to replace him. He had none of it and went to the stand side where ten minutes later his lack of mobility let in another try.

No one can question his commitment to the cause but at that moment there was a lot of pressure to win and he appeared, unwittingly or not, to put himself above the club by not coming off. I got the feeling that was the reason for the booing?
Re: Leon Pryce article
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:22 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27282
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Still inexcusable to boo him off the field, even if it was a minority of idiots.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Leon Pryce article
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:49 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4786
I don't think Leon got booed, it was more cheering he had been subbed. However it was still disappointing and not on. I thought Leon's performances were very good up til that point (some fans want miracles) I felt we badly missed Leon's experience in our winless rut, which ultimately sent us down. We needed that calming influence behind the attacking line which Leon did brilliantly IMO
Re: Leon Pryce article
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:55 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27282
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Agreed. He played a big part in the wins in the early part of the season but it was clear he was physically struggling at times. We just didn't have the squad depth to give him enough of a breather. As you say we missed his experience later on.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Leon Pryce article
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:02 pm
bullpower2014 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 27, 2014 3:47 am
Posts: 18
Stul wrote:
Since your here...


Correct!! glad someone else is seeing this for what it is....
Re: Leon Pryce article
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:12 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27282
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
:EH: :?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
