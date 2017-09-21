To be honest in the pre-season games we could see how he handled himself. Shouting at really young players instead of encouraging them, then when the season started standing away from his team when the opposition scored etc. And the fans were right to be annoyed at that behaviour. I for one was really annoyed at this, it's one of the things that stuck out for me early season. So for me the criticism was justified.



However I don't agree with the booing his bad performances. He still ended up putting people through gaps and gave us a little bit of structure. Plus playing with the injury too make him look a little slow and cautious. He kept the nucleus of the team together in the off season and is still one of the best players the Bradford Bulls have produced. I'd go as far as saying he's a club legend. Just gutted we didn't see him score a final try for the Bulls.



I do hope he gets through his mental issues and feelings that have affected him since retiring. It must be hard to go from this routine for 20+ years and then all of a sudden it's gone. And I hope he finds his way back into the sport, either as a first team coach or a halfbacks coach.