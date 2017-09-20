WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Young Players









Board index ‹ Super 8s - Qualifiers ‹ Hull KR ‹ Young Players

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am

Posts: 72

Are our young players as good as what people are saying? Do you think any of them will have a decent run in the team next year.



I have been reliably informed that we have signed an 18 year old England Academy player up for next year already to add to the young players which we hold aspirations for.



Think TS is building well for the future whilst managing the present pretty well. His Bobness

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm

Posts: 975

Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.

Will Dagger probably.



He has been linked with us ever since he made it known he wants to return east of the pennines. I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you. Mild Rover

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9871

Location: Leicestershire.

TheRealist wrote: Are our young players as good as what people are saying?



History would suggest that estimates from Hull KR fans are likely to be overly optimistic. I mean, not full on Harry Tyson-Wilson and the Golden Generation bonkers, but people do tend to assume the best with potential.



A couple looked pretty good this year. Lawler obviously, despite the injury lay-off and Cator is very lively. Oakes is highly thought of. Harris was one of the best in the third tier, apparently. But the chances are that most won't ever make more than a handful of senior appearances in SL. The attrition rate is always high, with experience ahead of them and new potential coming through every year.



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5774

Location: east east hull

Mild Rover wrote: History would suggest that estimates from Hull KR fans are likely to be overly optimistic. I mean, not full on Harry Tyson-Wilson and the Golden Generation bonkers, but people do tend to assume the best with potential.



A couple looked pretty good this year. Lawler obviously, despite the injury lay-off and Cator is very lively. Oakes is highly thought of. Harris was one of the best in the third tier, apparently. But the chances are that most won't ever make more than a handful of senior appearances in SL. The attrition rate is always high, with experience ahead of them and new potential coming through every year.

Your right very few actually make it we seem to have quite a few young lads who made half a dozen first team appearances but now ply there trade on the championship or below if you go through other teams line ups everyone seems to have one of our ex players in it

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2752

Location: live in gosport wos hull

fun time frankie wrote: Your right very few actually make it we seem to have quite a few young lads who made half a dozen first team appearances but now ply there trade on the championship or below if you go through other teams line ups everyone seems to have one of our ex players in it

that's true Frankie but if we have a reserve team and other teams have one has well they will get more games at the level they need to be if called for

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 12:31 pm

Posts: 16

When I was a much younger idiot than I am now I used to go to all the A team games. I used to look forward to seeing my favourite players breaking in to the first team but sadly few did, at least on a regular basis. At the time I put it down to not being given a chance and fell out with the club. Missed quite a few years which of course coincided with their most successful period, based I think mainly on imported players. So they were right and I was wrong, not an unusual state of affairs. But much as I would like to see our home grown talent prosper, how many have made it big with other clubs? I'm already regretting asking the question with its obvious replies from our friends across the river, there may be one or two who have prospered there. Anyway, just in case this thread doesn't disintegrate into them & us, a serious question. As I grew up we used to say Hull was a "hotbed" of rugby league, so why aren't there more Hull lads at the top? cravenpark1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2752

Location: live in gosport wos hull

Charente Red wrote: When I was a much younger idiot than I am now I used to go to all the A team games. I used to look forward to seeing my favourite players breaking in to the first team but sadly few did, at least on a regular basis. At the time I put it down to not being given a chance and fell out with the club. Missed quite a few years which of course coincided with their most successful period, based I think mainly on imported players. So they were right and I was wrong, not an unusual state of affairs. But much as I would like to see our home grown talent prosper, how many have made it big with other clubs? I'm already regretting asking the question with its obvious replies from our friends across the river, there may be one or two who have prospered there. Anyway, just in case this thread doesn't disintegrate into them & us, a serious question. As I grew up we used to say Hull was a "hotbed" of rugby league, so why aren't there more Hull lads at the top?

Because and I hate to say this but their is a lot more for players to do now instead of playing rugby league when I first started watching rugby league in my 20s I am 71 now that's all their was in HUll that and taking the young girls out back in the good old days

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm

Posts: 8432

Location: Location Location

Mild Rover wrote: History would suggest that estimates from Hull KR fans are likely to be overly optimistic. I mean, not full on Harry Tyson-Wilson and the Golden Generation bonkers, but people do tend to assume the best with potential.



A couple looked pretty good this year. Lawler obviously, despite the injury lay-off and Cator is very lively. Oakes is highly thought of. Harris was one of the best in the third tier, apparently. But the chances are that most won't ever make more than a handful of senior appearances in SL. The attrition rate is always high, with experience ahead of them and new potential coming through every year.



Be interesting to see who does make it. You are right, the hype around some players does get crazy, but to be fair with HTW he did everything as a youth but appears for whatever reason to have not have kicked on. Jansin Turgut was England Captain but will he make it at FC - time will tell. Often the least hyped youngsters are the ones that actually make it, weirdly.

That Will Oakes looks a prospect and a half, and I think Lawler is a good player who will make it in SL. Not seen enough of Rovers youngsters to judge myself, they were my mates thoughts

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9871

Location: Leicestershire.

hull smallears wrote: Be interesting to see who does make it. You are right, the hype around some players does get crazy, but to be fair with HTW he did everything as a youth but appears for whatever reason to have not have kicked on. Jansin Turgut was England Captain but will he make it at FC - time will tell. Often the least hyped youngsters are the ones that actually make it, weirdly.

That Will Oakes looks a prospect and a half, and I think Lawler is a good player who will make it in SL. Not seen enough of Rovers youngsters to judge myself, they were my mates thoughts



Players just mature at different rates, I guess, and picking who will make it from a bunch of 16 or 18 year olds will always be a guessing game. However, from any promising group, it's a fair bet that most won't make it, in terms of having a long top flight career. And it's nothing new - the Rovers official history published a little while ago lists every player to have played for the club. Loads of them played just once or twice, even way back when.

