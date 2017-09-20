WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Young Players

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Young Players

Post a reply
Young Players
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:58 am
TheRealist Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 72
Are our young players as good as what people are saying? Do you think any of them will have a decent run in the team next year.

I have been reliably informed that we have signed an 18 year old England Academy player up for next year already to add to the young players which we hold aspirations for.

Think TS is building well for the future whilst managing the present pretty well.
Re: Young Players
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:05 pm
His Bobness User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 975
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Will Dagger probably.

He has been linked with us ever since he made it known he wants to return east of the pennines.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
Re: Young Players
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:06 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9869
Location: Leicestershire.
TheRealist wrote:
Are our young players as good as what people are saying?


History would suggest that estimates from Hull KR fans are likely to be overly optimistic. I mean, not full on Harry Tyson-Wilson and the Golden Generation bonkers, but people do tend to assume the best with potential.

A couple looked pretty good this year. Lawler obviously, despite the injury lay-off and Cator is very lively. Oakes is highly thought of. Harris was one of the best in the third tier, apparently. But the chances are that most won't ever make more than a handful of senior appearances in SL. The attrition rate is always high, with experience ahead of them and new potential coming through every year.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Young Players
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:32 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5773
Location: east east hull
Mild Rover wrote:
History would suggest that estimates from Hull KR fans are likely to be overly optimistic. I mean, not full on Harry Tyson-Wilson and the Golden Generation bonkers, but people do tend to assume the best with potential.

A couple looked pretty good this year. Lawler obviously, despite the injury lay-off and Cator is very lively. Oakes is highly thought of. Harris was one of the best in the third tier, apparently. But the chances are that most won't ever make more than a handful of senior appearances in SL. The attrition rate is always high, with experience ahead of them and new potential coming through every year.

Your right very few actually make it we seem to have quite a few young lads who made half a dozen first team appearances but now ply there trade on the championship or below if you go through other teams line ups everyone seems to have one of our ex players in it
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Young Players
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:00 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: live in gosport wos hull
fun time frankie wrote:
Your right very few actually make it we seem to have quite a few young lads who made half a dozen first team appearances but now ply there trade on the championship or below if you go through other teams line ups everyone seems to have one of our ex players in it

that's true Frankie but if we have a reserve team and other teams have one has well they will get more games at the level they need to be if called for
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Young Players
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:28 am
Charente Red Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 12:31 pm
Posts: 16
When I was a much younger idiot than I am now I used to go to all the A team games. I used to look forward to seeing my favourite players breaking in to the first team but sadly few did, at least on a regular basis. At the time I put it down to not being given a chance and fell out with the club. Missed quite a few years which of course coincided with their most successful period, based I think mainly on imported players. So they were right and I was wrong, not an unusual state of affairs. But much as I would like to see our home grown talent prosper, how many have made it big with other clubs? I'm already regretting asking the question with its obvious replies from our friends across the river, there may be one or two who have prospered there. Anyway, just in case this thread doesn't disintegrate into them & us, a serious question. As I grew up we used to say Hull was a "hotbed" of rugby league, so why aren't there more Hull lads at the top?
Re: Young Players
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:34 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Charente Red wrote:
When I was a much younger idiot than I am now I used to go to all the A team games. I used to look forward to seeing my favourite players breaking in to the first team but sadly few did, at least on a regular basis. At the time I put it down to not being given a chance and fell out with the club. Missed quite a few years which of course coincided with their most successful period, based I think mainly on imported players. So they were right and I was wrong, not an unusual state of affairs. But much as I would like to see our home grown talent prosper, how many have made it big with other clubs? I'm already regretting asking the question with its obvious replies from our friends across the river, there may be one or two who have prospered there. Anyway, just in case this thread doesn't disintegrate into them & us, a serious question. As I grew up we used to say Hull was a "hotbed" of rugby league, so why aren't there more Hull lads at the top?

Because and I hate to say this but their is a lot more for players to do now instead of playing rugby league when I first started watching rugby league in my 20s I am 71 now that's all their was in HUll that and taking the young girls out back in the good old days :wink:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, craig hkr, cravenpark1, Gallanteer, Mulder and 110 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,9922,21276,2384,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM