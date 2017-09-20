Mild Rover wrote: History would suggest that estimates from Hull KR fans are likely to be overly optimistic. I mean, not full on Harry Tyson-Wilson and the Golden Generation bonkers, but people do tend to assume the best with potential.



A couple looked pretty good this year. Lawler obviously, despite the injury lay-off and Cator is very lively. Oakes is highly thought of. Harris was one of the best in the third tier, apparently. But the chances are that most won't ever make more than a handful of senior appearances in SL. The attrition rate is always high, with experience ahead of them and new potential coming through every year.

Your right very few actually make it we seem to have quite a few young lads who made half a dozen first team appearances but now ply there trade on the championship or below if you go through other teams line ups everyone seems to have one of our ex players in it