Young Players
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:58 am
Are our young players as good as what people are saying? Do you think any of them will have a decent run in the team next year.

I have been reliably informed that we have signed an 18 year old England Academy player up for next year already to add to the young players which we hold aspirations for.

Think TS is building well for the future whilst managing the present pretty well.
Re: Young Players
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:05 pm
Will Dagger probably.

He has been linked with us ever since he made it known he wants to return east of the pennines.
Re: Young Players
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:06 pm
TheRealist wrote:
Are our young players as good as what people are saying?


History would suggest that estimates from Hull KR fans are likely to be overly optimistic. I mean, not full on Harry Tyson-Wilson and the Golden Generation bonkers, but people do tend to assume the best with potential.

A couple looked pretty good this year. Lawler obviously, despite the injury lay-off and Cator is very lively. Oakes is highly thought of. Harris was one of the best in the third tier, apparently. But the chances are that most won't ever make more than a handful of senior appearances in SL. The attrition rate is always high, with experience ahead of them and new potential coming through every year.
Re: Young Players
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:32 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
History would suggest that estimates from Hull KR fans are likely to be overly optimistic. I mean, not full on Harry Tyson-Wilson and the Golden Generation bonkers, but people do tend to assume the best with potential.

A couple looked pretty good this year. Lawler obviously, despite the injury lay-off and Cator is very lively. Oakes is highly thought of. Harris was one of the best in the third tier, apparently. But the chances are that most won't ever make more than a handful of senior appearances in SL. The attrition rate is always high, with experience ahead of them and new potential coming through every year.

Your right very few actually make it we seem to have quite a few young lads who made half a dozen first team appearances but now ply there trade on the championship or below if you go through other teams line ups everyone seems to have one of our ex players in it
