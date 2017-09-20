WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Young Players

Young Players
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:58 am
TheRealist

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 72
Are our young players as good as what people are saying? Do you think any of them will have a decent run in the team next year.

I have been reliably informed that we have signed an 18 year old England Academy player up for next year already to add to the young players which we hold aspirations for.

Think TS is building well for the future whilst managing the present pretty well.

Users browsing this forum: des lawson, fun time frankie, rover 2000, Rural Robin, TheRealist and 101 guests

