Anyone see the Catalan v Widnes match.



Thought our boy was one of the few Catalan players to come out of it with any credit.



Looked big, strong and a willing worker - don't want to jinx him but he looked a neat fit for our team. Would certainly get more opportunity.



Starting to get competitive is that back row - Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Anakin, Batchelor and Horo not easy to pick from.