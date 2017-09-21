WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing - Justin Horo

Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:30 pm
metallicat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 385
Replacing Hasson hopefully.
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:03 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26259
Location: Poodle Power!
metallicat wrote:
Replacing Hasson hopefully.


Ones a prop and ones a back row not sure I see a connection.
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:09 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26259
Location: Poodle Power!
Anyone see the Catalan v Widnes match.

Thought our boy was one of the few Catalan players to come out of it with any credit.

Looked big, strong and a willing worker - don't want to jinx him but he looked a neat fit for our team. Would certainly get more opportunity.

Starting to get competitive is that back row - Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Anakin, Batchelor and Horo not easy to pick from.
