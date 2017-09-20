westgaterunner wrote: As someone wrote earlier stating at his age & injury list being a problem, I remember another player who came to Wakey as been over the hill & in his 30s & what about the 3 seasons we got out of Alli lauitiiti.

Although Im not directly comparing the two players of there abilities, but let us at least see what he can do in Wakey shirt before we go on about him been a liability. I do think he will be a massive bolster to our pack. Good luck for the coming season Justin.

There is a world of difference between being hit by injuries and being injury prone or past it in other words.Anthony England has had a nasty run of injuries but as he's now showing he's far from past it.Anthony Tupou on the other hand was clearly past it.Age plays its part but not always. Ihowever age slows players down imo rather than makes them injury prone. In the end it's all about luck.One thin is for certain I wish I was only 32!