The league is full of "injury prone" players who are performing at a great standard.
I don't buy into the term "injury prone" in a game like rugby league. It's a ridiculously physical game, and by definition, everyone is prone to injury.
Anthony England
Jake Webster
Gareth Ellis
Sean O'Loughlin
To name a few, they have injury lists as long as your arm but when they're on the field they make a massive difference to the side.
If you can get the best out of Horo you've a decent player.
I'm absolutely convinced that the entire catalans squad have a holiday mentality. Couple of years in the south of France..... Looking at their squad they should be nowhere near the MPG.
The point I'm making is that I don't think you've seen the best of him at catalans