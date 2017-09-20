WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing - Justin Horo

Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:19 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
FIL wrote:
Hirst staying, from what I've heard.

At awards evening JK said he was looking forward to working with Keegan next season.
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:51 pm
westgaterunner Strong-running second rower
As someone wrote earlier stating at his age & injury list being a problem, I remember another player who came to Wakey as been over the hill & in his 30s & what about the 3 seasons we got out of Alli lauitiiti.
Although Im not directly comparing the two players of there abilities, but let us at least see what he can do in Wakey shirt before we go on about him been a liability. I do think he will be a massive bolster to our pack. Good luck for the coming season Justin.
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:55 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Very happy to have him on board. It's a testament to the club that he was sold on the idea of the move by other players, it shows how much they're all enjoying their time here
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:24 am
vastman User avatar
westgaterunner wrote:
As someone wrote earlier stating at his age & injury list being a problem, I remember another player who came to Wakey as been over the hill & in his 30s & what about the 3 seasons we got out of Alli lauitiiti.
Although Im not directly comparing the two players of there abilities, but let us at least see what he can do in Wakey shirt before we go on about him been a liability. I do think he will be a massive bolster to our pack. Good luck for the coming season Justin.


There is a world of difference between being hit by injuries and being injury prone or past it in other words.

Anthony England has had a nasty run of injuries but as he's now showing he's far from past it.

Anthony Tupou on the other hand was clearly past it.

Age plays its part but not always. Ihowever age slows players down imo rather than makes them injury prone. In the end it's all about luck.

One thin is for certain I wish I was only 32!
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:33 am
NEwildcat User avatar
If CC thinks he's good enough, that's good enough for me. His recruitment has been pretty much spot on so far. :BOW:
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:24 am
The league is full of "injury prone" players who are performing at a great standard.

I don't buy into the term "injury prone" in a game like rugby league. It's a ridiculously physical game, and by definition, everyone is prone to injury.

Anthony England
Jake Webster
Gareth Ellis
Sean O'Loughlin

To name a few, they have injury lists as long as your arm but when they're on the field they make a massive difference to the side.

If you can get the best out of Horo you've a decent player.

I'm absolutely convinced that the entire catalans squad have a holiday mentality. Couple of years in the south of France..... Looking at their squad they should be nowhere near the MPG.

The point I'm making is that I don't think you've seen the best of him at catalans
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:24 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
The league is full of "injury prone" players who are performing at a great standard.

I don't buy into the term "injury prone" in a game like rugby league. It's a ridiculously physical game, and by definition, everyone is prone to injury.

Anthony England
Jake Webster
Gareth Ellis
Sean O'Loughlin

To name a few, they have injury lists as long as your arm but when they're on the field they make a massive difference to the side.

If you can get the best out of Horo you've a decent player.

I'm absolutely convinced that the entire catalans squad have a holiday mentality. Couple of years in the south of France..... Looking at their squad they should be nowhere near the MPG.

The point I'm making is that I don't think you've seen the best of him at catalans


Extremely poor culture around that club. They've had top four squads a few times and never kicked on.
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:56 pm
With the top quality coach that the catalans have they should without doubt be in the top farve
