WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing - Justin Horo

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity New Signing - Justin Horo

Post a reply
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:19 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2745
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
FIL wrote:
Hirst staying, from what I've heard.

At awards evening JK said he was looking forward to working with Keegan next season.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 5miler, AKA kellyseye, alegend, bellyboy, Big lads mate, bigalf, cosmicat, Deeencee, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, exiledcat, FIL, Gallanteer, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, MKcat, Mr Bliss, nathb6, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Tharg The Mighty, thebeagle, Trinity1315, Trinity_13, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wildmoggy, Yosemite Sam and 654 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,5322,87176,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM