BOJ042 wrote: mmm!!! 32 year old second rower with a massive injury concerns......is that we need ---- 24 year old inside back anyone?

We have three of those already, Ashurst, Anakin ...oh and this kid called Batchelor oh and another one called Crowther.Also please define massive?Please define what it has to do with age?Why is it more of a concern than with anyone else?