Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9522
Location: wakefield
Signed from Catalan on 2 year deal
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:01 am
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8542
Excellent news, certainly one of their better performers.
Welcome aboard !
Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:04 am
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 560
Great news
Welcome to the trin
Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:00 am
Joined:
Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pmPosts:
3083Location:
Peterborough
You got a good one there if he can stay fit.
Good luck to him with you guys.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:23 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2743
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:38 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 81
mmm!!! 32 year old second rower with a massive injury concerns......is that we need ---- 24 year old inside back anyone?
Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:41 pm
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2161
