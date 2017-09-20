WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing - Justin Horo

New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:58 am
Signed from Catalan on 2 year deal
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:01 am
Excellent news, certainly one of their better performers.

Welcome aboard !
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:04 am
Great news

Welcome to the trin
Re: New Signing - Justin Horo
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:00 am
You got a good one there if he can stay fit.

Good luck to him with you guys.

