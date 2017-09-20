They say that good things come in 3's.
Well, how about these 3 coming to fruition this week ?
Announcement of a new ground (or, upgraded BV)>
Salford beating Saints on Thursday
Beating Wigan in our last home game of the season to secure a semi final spot
Apart from winning the Euro millions, that would be one hell of a way to finish the week
