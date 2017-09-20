WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Praying for miracles !

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Praying for miracles !

Post a reply
Praying for miracles !
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:20 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8540
They say that good things come in 3's.
Well, how about these 3 coming to fruition this week ?

Announcement of a new ground (or, upgraded BV)>
Salford beating Saints on Thursday
Beating Wigan in our last home game of the season to secure a semi final spot

Apart from winning the Euro millions, that would be one hell of a way to finish the week :PRAY:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, altofts wildcat, Bullsmad, coco the fullback, DGM, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, eastardsley, Fordy, Jizzer, lifelongfan, Lupsetbull, polancoboy, RDM, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Smew, thebeagle, tigersteve, Two Points, Wildthing, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 352 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,1642,11876,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM