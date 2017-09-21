WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Â£600K loss last year!

Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:25 pm
DaveO User avatar
Lebron James wrote:
The really alarming thing is that this loss was posted during your super league winning season! It's evident that without IL you wouldn't be in business but this is no different to a lot of clubs. DaveO, if you look at the parent company accounts, the loan made to Wigan rugby club has come from IL personally as it has increased by the same amount as his directors loan in there. Lenagan investments owes IL 5.9m. Money he's never going to see again!

Where do I see these accounts? I never know where to look. I don't think it's true he won't see all of that money again. If he sold the club and its assets he'd expect at least Â£3.6m for Orrell. His loss would not be insubstantial at well over Â£1m but he's not going to be out Â£5.9m.

As an aside I think the money paid to lease the DW is an absolute bargain. It is dirt cheap considering the pitch relaying but even without it, it's nothing compared to the interest of a loan to build a stadium that cost Â£25m and it's running costs. Sure you might be able to make a profit on the ground if you owned it but it's hard work and not worth the hassle in my opinion.
