Does anyone have the profit and loss year on year since Lenagan took over?



Haven't we had a mixed bag of profits and losses over the past 10 years? And with a better projected result for 2017 this would continue that trend.



I'd guess this is probably not the case for many sports clubs who consistently make losses year on year.



IL has stated on many occasions that he wants the club to "wipe it's own face".



I see the trolls are out on social media loving the Â£600k loss but they probably didn't bat an eyelid in the years we made profits.