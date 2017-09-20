I really don't know where to start with this - you've clearly not looked at the accounts. If you did you wouldn't have written this (or maybe you would?).
DaveO wrote:
Like I said the club has loans. It's Barclays who actually gave the money in the form of an overdraft to the club, not IL.
The club overdraft went DOWN last year - Operating loss for the year was over Â£600k.
DaveO wrote:
How do you know he personally guarantees these loans? He'd be a bit mad to personally guarantee any loans.
Because it says this in the accounts:
"Mr I F Lenagan, a Director of the Company, has provided personal guarantees to the Bank on behalf of the Company
"
DaveO wrote:
The clubs has assets (Orrell) a bank would have no trouble in securing such an overdraft on. Even if he does personally guarantee the overdraft it's still Barclay's who have lent the money to the club.
As I've already said the bank overdraft reduced last year (from Â£392k to Â£378k) but the operating loss was over Â£600k. Who do you actually think is funding the loss?
DaveO wrote:
As to the investment company, if the clubs owes his investment company Â£5.9m that is who it owes the money to. I don't doubt he had to come up with a wedge of cash to buy the club in the first place which he will presumably have funded the investment company with and this is where I assume most of the Â£5.9m debt comes from. And if the club owes the money used to buy it that means he has not gifted the club the cash he used to buy it in the first place. Not that I expect him to necessarily but he has still loaded the debt onto the club which he might expect to recover if he ever sold it. He may never expect it back but it is currently a debt not a gift. If that Â£5.9m doesn't come mainly from him buying it in the first place then that is an average of Â£590K a year he has chucked at the club. I can't see how he can have been doing that or the club would have recorded bigger losses in past seasons.
The investment company is Lenagan if you'd bother to read the accounts. The amount owed went up by over a Â£1m last year alone and now stands at Â£5.9m. He bought the club for Â£2m. Without the Lenagan family the club would be in financial trouble.
