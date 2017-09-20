http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8761858
Two interesting points for me here:
1. A drop in sponsorship income, from Â£1.2m to Â£833,000. Where are all these rich southerners supposedly enticed by our game at Millwall? Does that mean the London experiment has failed spectacularly?
2. Nearly Â£165,000 in contract termination payments to former players and coaches. Who has been released (at the request of the club) last year whilst still in their contract?
