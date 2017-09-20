WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Â£600K loss last year!

Â£600K loss last year!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:14 am
muttywhitedog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 198
http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8761858

Two interesting points for me here:

1. A drop in sponsorship income, from Â£1.2m to Â£833,000. Where are all these rich southerners supposedly enticed by our game at Millwall? Does that mean the London experiment has failed spectacularly?

2. Nearly Â£165,000 in contract termination payments to former players and coaches. Who has been released (at the request of the club) last year whilst still in their contract?
Re: Â£600K loss last year!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:32 am
FIOS
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2010 5:06 pm
Posts: 3266
Iâ€™d assume Lee Mossop / Greg Burke with Mossop getting a chunk of it after the Bateman debacle. The sponsorship loss is not good enough given ILâ€™s reasoning for branching the club out.
Please support Joining Jack and run the Wigan 10k on 6th September 2015. Details at //www.wigan10k.co.uk
Re: Â£600K loss last year!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:52 am
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1073
FIOS wrote:
Iâ€™d assume Lee Mossop / Greg Burke with Mossop getting a chunk of it after the Bateman debacle. The sponsorship loss is not good enough given ILâ€™s reasoning for branching the club out.



Not sure we can say that to be fair to IL. We've just announced sponsorship with 3 organisations and unless u are part of the inner sanctum, how do we know they are not connected to the Millwall game?

What it does show is that all those who say our chairman is tight are wrong. The loss will come out of his private funds and he doesn't appear to be running for the hills and trying sell his share of the club.

The club does need to address the falling attendances though, it's a huge issue for us.
Re: Â£600K loss last year!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:19 am
ChrisA
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1266
Location: Oldham.
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Not sure we can say that to be fair to IL. We've just announced sponsorship with 3 organisations and unless u are part of the inner sanctum, how do we know they are not connected to the Millwall game?

What it does show is that all those who say our chairman is tight are wrong. The loss will come out of his private funds and he doesn't appear to be running for the hills and trying sell his share of the club.

The club does need to address the falling attendances though, it's a huge issue for us.


The simple fact is that we are not very pretty to watch. You can't rely on fan loyalty to keep bums on seats, you have to entertain people in order for them to keep coming back. It's ok saying ancient and loyal and all that, that's fine for the older more established fans that live and breathe the game. I'm talking about new people to the sport, to the Wigan club and brand, unless they feel entertained they aren't going to keep coming back.

To a lot it's sport, it's something to do on weekend that you enjoy, it is something to look forward to and a reason to spend your hard earned. Even some of the most hardened fans at the are finding it tedious to watch games, imagine what the new-comers must think?
Re: Â£600K loss last year!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:46 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13541
I note that rental of the stadium has also gone up.

I wonder if this is in relation to Latics' gradual demise.

I'm sure I remember it being said at a fans forum once that if Latics got relegated, we would have to carry more of the costs - think this was one reason why IL wanted them to stay up.
Re: Â£600K loss last year!
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:11 am
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1073
I agree on both of your above post Cruncher. Getting bums on seats has to be a major consideration and concern for the club moving forward and the match day experience has to be exciting and entertaining which sadly over the last few years, it mostly hasn't been.

Latics demise is without doubt the cause of the rental cost increase.

