Two interesting points for me here:1. A drop in sponsorship income, from Â£1.2m to Â£833,000. Where are all these rich southerners supposedly enticed by our game at Millwall? Does that mean the London experiment has failed spectacularly?2. Nearly Â£165,000 in contract termination payments to former players and coaches. Who has been released (at the request of the club) last year whilst still in their contract?