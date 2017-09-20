WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Â£600K loss last year!

Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:14 am
muttywhitedog
http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8761858

Two interesting points for me here:

1. A drop in sponsorship income, from Â£1.2m to Â£833,000. Where are all these rich southerners supposedly enticed by our game at Millwall? Does that mean the London experiment has failed spectacularly?

2. Nearly Â£165,000 in contract termination payments to former players and coaches. Who has been released (at the request of the club) last year whilst still in their contract?

