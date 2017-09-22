Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm Posts: 5464 Location: Hill Valley
ant1 wrote:
His career is over - sad but true. Good servant to the club but time has caught up with him quicker than most.
I think so too. He was on fumes even in 2015 and has struggled badly since. Of course he always gives the shirt 100 percent and you could never fault him for that, but he looks finished. Given us great service though and been a very good import.
Just a reminder that not everyone at the coal face can play on to mid 30's and beyond, and it's a brutal unforgiving sport at times.
