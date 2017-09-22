WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 30 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 30 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 30 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:18 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Delaney is finished sadly. for the sake of his body, and his future health, he should call it a day
Re: RD 30 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:56 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
I'm no doctor but looked like he pulled his hamstring. He was heavily bandaged up again. He looked very upset and guess he knows season over.
Re: RD 30 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:27 pm
southyorksdave Strong-running second rower
https://www.therhinos.co.uk/video/hudde ... ch-action/
Re: RD 30 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:22 am
ant1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Mark Laurie wrote:
I'm no doctor but looked like he pulled his hamstring. He was heavily bandaged up again. He looked very upset and guess he knows season over.


His career is over - sad but true.
Good servant to the club but time has caught up with him quicker than most.
Re: RD 30 | Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:42 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
ant1 wrote:
His career is over - sad but true.
Good servant to the club but time has caught up with him quicker than most.


I think so too. He was on fumes even in 2015 and has struggled badly since. Of course he always gives the shirt 100 percent and you could never fault him for that, but he looks finished. Given us great service though and been a very good import.

Just a reminder that not everyone at the coal face can play on to mid 30's and beyond, and it's a brutal unforgiving sport at times.
Who is online

