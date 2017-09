rugbyleague88 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2009 10:52 am

Posts: 651



I'd only play Walker if fully fit. We need him fit for the semi final. I'd probably rest one of Cuthbo or Parcell too. chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm

Posts: 3266

Location: location, location

Personally I would go with Golding for the semi.

Has he been dropped, rested or injured this time? StoneColdJaneAusten Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 05, 2015 11:30 pm

Posts: 64

What is the point of playing key men like Cuthbo, Parcell, Ward, Watkins etc , or flogging the workhorses of the team any more . The only first teamer that should be playing is fatty Ferres.

Take note that Powell is resting 4 or 5 of his key men this weekend - look and learn. BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8263

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

Yes, it worked so well for us before the cup semi final with Hull. I've never believed dumping games the week before major games is a good strategy, having seen Leeds try it several times under Laughton, never mind our experience in the last decade showing that form in the last few weeks of the year counts for everything. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1124

StoneColdJaneAusten wrote: What is the point of playing key men like Cuthbo, Parcell, Ward, Watkins etc , or flogging the workhorses of the team any more . The only first teamer that should be playing is fatty Ferres.

Take note that Powell is resting 4 or 5 of his key men this weekend - look and learn.



We did before the Cup SF and it didn't work. Maybe we should wait and see what the SF results are before lauding the team who is resting a load. Gotcha

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm

Posts: 15222

Just before the cup semi final, we rested just about a whole team. I am unsure how anybody can compare that to resting key individuals as a one off in Cuthbertson and Parcell.



However, resting should have taken place when the opportunity was there, and most needed, Easter and the May double. Then debating it now wouldn't really be an issue. #frostiesbitches We know who you are. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1124

Gotcha wrote: Just before the cup semi final, we rested just about a whole team. I am unsure how anybody can compare that to resting key individuals as a one off in Cuthbertson and Parcell..



Well the poster did say we should rest EVERY first teamer apart from "fatty Ferres" Well the poster did say we should rest EVERY first teamer apart from "fatty Ferres" leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm

Posts: 1244

Frosties. wrote: Walker

Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall

Lilley McGuire

Garbutt Burrow Cuthbertson

Ablett Delaney

JJB



Parcell Mullally Keinhorst Ferres



Golding Moon



I would start whatever spine we are going to play in the the semi final to make sure all combinations are sharp, which imo should be Walker Burrow McGuire Parcell.

Then if everything thing is clicking and we look ready for the semi we can rest Parcell/McGuire for the last 30 or something I would start whatever spine we are going to play in the the semi final to make sure all combinations are sharp, which imo should be Walker Burrow McGuire Parcell.Then if everything thing is clicking and we look ready for the semi we can rest Parcell/McGuire for the last 30 or something PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1124

Could potentially put Golding over onto the wing and give Hall a week off. He'll be an important player next week against Hull or Saints helping the forwards out with his carries against their big packs BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8263

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

The problem with that argument is that you could make it for everyone individually. Every player would physically benefit from a week off now. For me it should all be about building confidence and - shock - practicing set plays and defensive patterns.

