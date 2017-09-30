Well done for last night, pretty even game, first 20 mins cost us IMO, took too much out of us, we may some silly errors, but you played really well in that spell.
Enjoy next week, hope its as good a game as the semi's
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], craigizzard, Dave K., Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, LeedsLurch, leedsnsouths, lionarmour87, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, Parkside Freddie, poppys mum, Richie, rodhutch, WF Rhino and 369 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,687
|1,907
|76,263
|4,491
|SET
|