Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:59 am
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007
Posts: 5453
Mark Laurie wrote:
the 2 coaches press conferences are well worth a view and a credit to the game. Football managers could learn plenty from how radford conducted himself.


I totally agree, a credit to both men & the game itself.
Plus the obvious massive respect towards Ellis & between him, Danny & Rob.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:01 am
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007
Posts: 5453
tvoc wrote:
Walker over Golding every day of every week. You need a positive, confident, go forward back three on kick returns - Walker does this, Golding is hesitant and still too sideways although improving IMO.

This applies also to Walker but he does seem a better attacking force in the opposition half but it was a surprise that he didn't outpace Ellis in the second half.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:05 am
Mark Laurie
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015
Posts: 755
Joshheff90 wrote:
They're not gunna change mags and moon partnership now after they've played together all year. Nor should they


Ideally, I'd keep it together as well but we are short of forwards to play long minutes. Only a thought
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:35 pm
Jamie101
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013
Posts: 737
Location: Back in Leeds :)
Just wondered if anyone else thought Mac's 'interview' was possibly an indication he might be off? I didn't fully get why he was so silent and choked but then just thought with the context could it be that he will be off after next week too?
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:39 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008
Posts: 4602
Location: Living the Dream
Old Feller wrote:
This applies also to Walker but he does seem a better attacking force in the opposition half but it was a surprise that he didn't outpace Ellis in the second half.


Yes I was surprised he didn't outpace Ellis too. He looked a bit lightweight in defence which is why I prefer Golding at FB. But Walker is a talent and I still see him as a 6. We are lucky to have two such good young prospects
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:41 pm
Joshheff90
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015
Posts: 321
Jamie101 wrote:
Just wondered if anyone else thought Mac's 'interview' was possibly an indication he might be off? I didn't fully get why he was so silent and choked but then just thought with the context could it be that he will be off after next week too?


Can you really not get why he would be silent and choked after just winning a play off semi final after all the stuff that's been said about him and his team the last 18months?
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:07 pm
Jamie101
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013
Posts: 737
Location: Back in Leeds :)
Joshheff90 wrote:
Can you really not get why he would be silent and choked after just winning a play off semi final after all the stuff that's been said about him and his team the last 18months?


I can, yes, but considering how he has been previously about getting to finals I expected something more like the previous tone of 'getting to the final is nothing too much' to celebrate. It just felt a bit 'I have come full circle now' and that is why he was choked.
Re: SL SF | Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:31 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 18178
Location: Back in Hull.
Well done for last night, pretty even game, first 20 mins cost us IMO, took too much out of us, we may some silly errors, but you played really well in that spell.

Enjoy next week, hope its as good a game as the semi's
