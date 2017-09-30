|
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22266
|
Walker over Golding every day of every week. You need a positive, confident, go forward back three on kick returns - Walker does this, Golding is hesitant and still too sideways although improving IMO.
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:16 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15240
|
Thought we were outstanding first 25 mins, then the subs happened and that dominance slipped. That's the big worry for next week. Playing like the first 25 minutes I don't believe Cas could beat it, but Cas themselves play in patches and only need the opposition dropping for a period and they hit it hard. Taking Parcell off for me is an absolute no no, the team visibly drops significantly, both defensively and offensively. We also need Cuthbertson out there as much as possible,
But how good did we look when we had that control. I really hope Wardy can play though, the difference with him in and out is huge.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:16 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17526
|
Well done on the win and congratulations on reaching another Grand Final.
The better team on the night won and thankfully the result was not down to the referee's whistle. Hull paid the price for a slow start although we showed great endeavour to get back into the game after being totally outplayed in the first twenty minutes or so.
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:35 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15214
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
I usually find semi's a tad disappointing, but both reached a great climax.
|


|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:59 am
|
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22266
|
Just wait till you get to my age, reaching a semi is about as good as it gets.
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:03 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7037
Location: Central Coast
|
tvoc wrote:
Just wait till you get to my age, reaching a semi is about as good as it gets.
Especially when you factor in the ratio when there actually someone else in the room!
|










|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:15 am
|
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1287
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I think he's become a real leader within this current group. He doesn't get given the ball in attacking positions enough, but he is great returning the the ball from our own line, and he makes 30 tackles a game. Superb player and a great bloke.
I've always thought he had the talent but lacked application, having read about his off field problems I can see why. Now that he's maturing & resolving his issues he's finally looking like he'll become the superb player he looked like being when he started out. Full of admiration for the guy.
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:30 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 754
|
the 2 coaches press conferences are well worth a view and a credit to the game. Football managers could learn plenty from how radford conducted himself.
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:40 am
|
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 754
|
Gotcha wrote:
Thought we were outstanding first 25 mins, then the subs happened and that dominance slipped. That's the big worry for next week. Playing like the first 25 minutes I don't believe Cas could beat it, but Cas themselves play in patches and only need the opposition dropping for a period and they hit it hard. Taking Parcell off for me is an absolute no no, the team visibly drops significantly, both defensively and offensively. We also need Cuthbertson out there as much as possible,
But how good did we look when we had that control. I really hope Wardy can play though, the difference with him in and out is huge.
Agree with that, assuming ward and Delaney are out and with ablett struggling to be mobile and ferres coming back to fitness , we look a bit light.
Given that I wonder if he will start ferres for ward and move moon to 4, mags and burrow in halves and use sutcliffe as a back row option. Jimmy k could come in but I'm not a big fan of him in 2nd row. Whatever ward is abig loss.
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:44 am
|
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 319
|
They're not gunna change mags and moon partnership now after they've played together all year. Nor should they
|
